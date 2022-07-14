14 Jul 2022
Vet John Ferguson, who previously set up East Neuk Veterinary Clinic in St Monans, Fife, has succeeded in winning planning permission for a primary care and orthopaedic referral centre in Glenrothes.
A vet who ran one of the country’s busiest orthopaedic referral centres has revealed plans for a multi-million pound new-build vet hospital.
John Ferguson, who set up East Neuk Veterinary Clinic in St Monans and spent 22 years there before selling it in 2019, has received planning permission from Fife Council for a pet orthopaedic referral and primary care hospital in Glenrothes.
The hospital will cover nearly 12,000 sq ft on an acre of brownfield land which previously housed a car sales lot, and he hopes to employ 20 people.
Separate patient recovery kennels have been designed to help contain noise and odours, while Mr Ferguson has planned a spacious and airy building with lots of natural light.
Equipment will include a 64-slice CT scanner, theatre fluoroscopy and gantry-mounted DR x-ray suite.
Mr Ferguson said well-being was paramount in his planned surgery, with the new site offering flexible working patterns, an on-site gym and a mindfulness room for staff, while it will also feature a private staff garden and wildflower meadow.
Mr Ferguson said: “I am delighted and excited to have gained planning consent for our new development. The hospital will be staffed by the most committed, highly trained and dedicated individuals.
“It seems a great time to invest again in an independent veterinary hospital in Scotland. I am very much looking forward to being of service once more to the referring vets who had kindly supported me previously during my 22 years at East Neuk Veterinary Clinic.”
Work on the hospital is due to start in September for an opening in 2023.