1 Sept 2021
VetPartners has bought its first practice in Germany, having already expanded its UK operation into France and Italy, with plans for acquisitions in Spain also revealed.
Sabinne Bürgener has been appointed managing director in Germany, with son Niklas joining as country development director. Both will be working on expanding the group in Germany.
VetPartners has continued its expansion into Europe after announcing the acquisition of its first practice in Germany.
Tierarztpraxis Kelberg is a family owned practice in the Eiffel region of Germany that employs 15 team members and 6 vets.
Practice partner Sabinne Bürgener, whose father-in-law Kurt set up the practice in 1961, has been appointed VetPartners’ managing director in Germany, and will oversee operations and expansion in the country.
The acquisition marks further European growth by VetPartners – which already has practices in the UK, France and Italy – and is preparing to acquire its first practices in Spain.
Dr Bürgener said: “We are confident that with VetPartners at our side, we can continue to provide our employees with a safe workplace where it is a pleasure to work. Working together in a great team gives us the basis to be very committed to the care of our patients and their owners.
“The fact that we can rely on good equipment, the latest technology and continuing education gives us the certainty that we will be able to develop our practice further, and we look to the future with great confidence.”
Vets working at the practice include Dr Bürgener’s husband Gunther and son Niklas. Niklas is joining VetPartners as country development director to help expand the group in Germany.
He said: “Working for VetPartners combines my two main interests of veterinary medicine and developing a business. We can truly identify with the VetPartners’ culture of support, which we got to know during our visits to the UK.
“We are happy to share that with German vet practices. Being part of a new generation of vets with different expectations and aspirations of their job, I understand the future needs of practice teams.”
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “I am so pleased to see the start of our family of practices growing in Germany. Sabine and Niklas share my passion for the veterinary profession, creating a great place for our team members to work, as well as looking after our clients and patients in the best way possible.
“I look forward to working with them and supporting the growth of our group in Germany.”
VetPartners was founded by Mrs Malone in 2015 and has 160 small animal, mixed, farm and equine practices, employing more than 6,000 people across nearly 550 sites in the UK from its headquarters in York.
The group expanded into Italy in December 2019, when Ospedale Veterinario San Francesco in Treviso became the founding Italian practice. It now has 14 practices in Italy and is anticipating further growth in coming weeks.
Further expansion continued in 2020 when Clinique Vétérinaire Bas-Poitou became the first French practice to join VetPartners. More than 60 veterinary practice sites are in various stages of integration with VetPartners in France.