16 Nov 2023
Practice with branches across Somerset and Wiltshire, and 109 team members joins Linnaeus.
A West Country vet practice employing 109 people has been named as Linnaeus’ latest acquisition.
Acquisition of Garston Veterinary Group, which operates across Somerset and Wiltshire, was completed in October, but has only just been revealed by Linnaeus.
Established in 1911, Garston has an RCVS-accredited 24/7 hospital in Frome and small animal surgeries in Melksham, Trowbridge, Warminster and Westbury.
Following the acquisition, the Garston leadership team – comprising John Gould, Nick Hill and Andy Woodward – will all remain with the business.
Lisa Poyser, director of business development at Linnaeus, said: “Garston is a welcome addition to Linnaeus, as its commitment to delivering high-quality care for pets and their owners reflects our own aims and priorities.
“Garston has a dynamic team that is constantly looking at ways to improve patient care, offer more services and update their skills. We’re offering our support by investing in their plans for growth and staff development.”
Mr Gould, Garston’s lead clinical director, said: “We have exciting plans for expanding the care we can offer to patients, and working with Linnaeus will help us to realise these ambitions.
“Joining Linnaeus also enables us to tap into a national network of clinical expertise, and I look forward to working closely with our new colleagues across the UK.”
Garston joins 58 primary care and 17 referral veterinary practices owned by Linnaeus in the UK.