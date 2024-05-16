16 May 2024
Clevedale Veterinary Practice is aiming to open its fourth site in Guisborough this summer, amid what officials see as growing demand for animal care services in the area.
Team members from Clevedale Veterinary Practice at the new practice in Guisborough, which will open in early summer. Image: Clevedale Veterinary Practice.
A mixed practice group has outlined plans to open a new facility in the heart of a Cleveland town.
Officials from the Clevedale Veterinary Practice believe the premises in Guisborough, which are expected to open this summer, will help to meet growing local demand.
Vet Ruth Feeney, who will lead the group’s Guisborough team, said she had “high hopes” for the new practice.
She said: “Guisborough is rapidly expanding and there is definitely a need for another practice.
“I am passionate about providing high-quality care for our new clients and their pets from the Guisborough community.”
The new surgery will offer four consultation rooms, including one that is intended to be designated as a quiet room where clients can discuss distressing or unexpected news and leave via a separate exit.
The group, which is owned by VetPartners, already operates sites in the nearby village of Upleatham as well as Stokesley and Whitby, and practice manager Joe Keatley said it’s an “exciting time” for the organisation.
He added: “We have a huge demand for the quality veterinary care we provide.
“We are very confident that we will be able to develop the branch because of the demand in the area. There’s room for expansion and for the team to grow.”
Pre-registration for the new practice has opened, while there are also plans for an open day when the site is ready to begin operations.