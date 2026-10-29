29 Oct 2026
Isabelle Vets Garenne Hospital is expected to open in January or February next year.
Mairi Le Cocq (front) with other Isabelle Vets clinical directors.
Guernsey’s first veterinary hospital is said to be on track to open early next year after it received RCVS accredited status.
Construction is underway on the “state-of-the-art” facility, which will serve the companion animal and equine patients of the island’s oldest vet practice, Isabelle Vets.
A large industrial unit at Garenne Park, St Sampson, is being transformed into a purpose-built veterinary facility, which will be named Isabelle Vets Garenne Hospital.
The 24-hour centre is expected to open in January or February 2027.
It will include six consultation rooms, three operating theatres, separate waiting areas and isolation facilities for cats and dogs, 13 kennels, a 16-space cattery, a dedicated equine facility with four stables and an on-site pharmacy.
It will also boast dental and x-ray facilities, a CT scanner and have allocated space for an MRI scanner; should the space be filled, it would become the first MRI facility in Guernsey for veterinary use.
Isabelle Vets clinical director Mairi Le Cocq said: “We are delighted with the progress being made and particularly proud to have received RCVS approval to establish Guernsey’s first veterinary hospital.
“This is a really exciting milestone for our team and for our clients.
“The new hospital will give us access to facilities and equipment that will allow us to provide an even higher level of care for the pets and horses we look after, while retaining the local expertise and personal approach that are so important to us.”