14 Aug 2025
The group has relocated three practices in the area to new sites since 2023 at a cost of more than £3 million.
The team at Harbour Veterinary Hospital in Portsmouth
A veterinary group in Portsmouth has opened its third new practice in the area in the past two years.
Harbour Veterinary Group on the island of Portsea relocated its veterinary hospital from North End, where it had stood since the early 1980s, to a retail park in Anchorage in July.
The group says the new hospital – a purpose-built 7,235 sq ft site – will be able to accommodate more clients and allow it to “significantly” increase the range of veterinary services it offers.
Harbour Veterinary Group’s Havant and Southsea clinics moved to new sites in 2023; the group said it has invested a combined total of more than £3 million across the three practices.
The new veterinary hospital, which is all on one level, boasts six consultation rooms and two “state-of-the-art” operating theatres, with a new CT scanner, in-house lab, digital x-ray facilities, dental suite, and isolation ward among its facilities.
It offers separate waiting areas and hospital wards for cats and dogs, and there is also a dedicated canine exercise area and new walk-in kennels for larger dog breeds.
Harbour Veterinary Group practice director Kim Howe said the new site “is a huge investment by CVS and demonstrates the continued commitment to the area.”
She added: “These new sites have a superb range of facilities, meaning our team of clinicians will be able to perform their best work. It will mean that we will be able to look after many patients right here.
“It will enable us to grow the number of patients we see. And it will mean we can give the best care to local pets across the city.”
CVS founder Brian Pound’s granddaughter, Gabriella Williams, will work at the new site as a veterinary surgeon.