28 May 2026
Harrison Family Vets’ 10th opening is in Newcastle
Independent group with three generations of family working in it invests £400,000 on site in north-west of city.
The 10th practice Harrison Family Vets practice, in Callerton, north-west Newcastle.
Harrison Family Vets is increasing its practice portfolio to 10 and creating six jobs with a £400,000 investment in a Newcastle location.
The independent group, with three generations of Harrisons working for it, has expanded quickly since its launch in 2021 and is adding a practice in Callerton, an area being developed north-west of the city.
Callerton will open on 8 June with a six-strong team and has been designed with the company’s “Fear Free” approach to veterinary care, with an emphasis on reducing stress and anxiety for pets. Vet Clare McLean will become its clinic director later this year.
Demand
Tim Harrison, managing director of Harrison Family Vets, said: “This opening reflects continued demand for independent veterinary care in the region.
“This is our most Northern practice, and we’re delighted to be bringing Harrison Family Vets to Callerton. This is an important milestone for us as our 10th practice, and it continues our commitment to providing high quality veterinary care that is accessible, affordable and genuinely focused on the well-being of pets and their owners.”
Harrison Family Vets’ 11th practice is planned for Darlington later this year.