6 Aug 2026
Group will expand to Darlington later this year and plans five new openings in 2027.
Operations director Kristie Faulkner with managing director Tim Harrison.
An independent vet group has announced plans to open six more locations as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.
Harrison Family Vets, which opened its first practice in Reading in the summer of 2021, now boasts 10 practices across England, which it says has created 118 jobs and seen more than 63,000 pets treated.
The group is set to expand to 11 practices later this year with a new clinic in Darlington and plans to open a further five locations next year.
In 2023, the Reading site is said to have become the first vet practice outside North America to receive Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification.
Several other Harrison Family Vets practices have since followed suit, and the group said each of its new locations continue to build on the “Fear Free” approach.
Harrison Family Vets director Tim Harrison said the group is “extremely proud” of what it has achieved since launch.
He added: “We launched Harrison Family Vets knowing there was room in the market for an independent group, with modern, state-of-the-art practices that provide outstanding, affordable veterinary care focused on the wellbeing of pets and their owners.
“Our people are central to this and we’ve worked hard to build our reputation as a great place to work.
“Alongside the three generations of my family who work in the business, we’ve recruited an exceptional group of highly skilled and dedicated professionals.”