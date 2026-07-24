24 Jul 2026
Bosses say the programme “goes way beyond what most other veterinary practice offer”.
Members of Harrison Family Vets care coordinator team.
An independent veterinary group has introduced a new development plan it says will provide its receptionists with a clear career progression pathway.
Harrison Family Vets, which employs around 30 receptionists – known as care coordinators (CCs) – across its 10 practices, has launched the CC Development Plan.
The optional programme features three levels, with each featuring a salary increase.
All CCs begin at level one and those with 18 months’ experience at Harrison Family Vets can progress to level two by completing Fear Free accreditation, the British Veterinary Receptionist Association’s (BVRA) foundation course, a written assignment and attending an in-house CC training day.
Level two CCs with at least three years’ experience with the group can progress to level three by spending several days working at another Harrison Family Vets practice and at its head office, attending the BVRA’s congress, completing at least two of the organisation’s training courses and organising a social or team building event for colleagues at their practice.
Bosses say those who reach level three will earn “much more” than the industry average, as well as having the opportunity to take on additional responsibilities and managerial roles tailored to their individual skills and career goals.
Harrison Family Vets marked the launch of the programme by taking its team of CCs on a three-day trip to the south of France.
The team engaged in CPD in Cannes and toured pharmaceutical company Virbac’s main manufacturing site and global headquarters outside Nice at Carros.
Harrison Family Vets people manager Annabel Harrison said receptionists are “the unsung heroes” of vet practice in “an extremely skilled role requiring organisation, calmness, efficiency and excellent communication skills”.
She continued: “Growth is one of our core principles at Harrison Family Vets and our CC Development Plan reinforces our commitment to the ongoing training and progression of our team.
“It goes way beyond what most other veterinary practice offer and is specifically designed to provide a clear pathway for learning, progression and leadership, ensuring every team member can develop their skills and grow within Harrison Family Vets.”