17 Apr 2025
The group has invested £500,000 on its latest site in Stoke, which boasts a number of client care innovations, including private waiting pods for pets and their owners.
Members of the new Stoke team.
Family owned veterinary group, Harrison Family Vets, has invested £500,000 in a new veterinary practice in Stoke.
The North Yorkshire-based veterinary group was founded in 2021 and has since opened sites in Reading, Kingswinford in the West Midlands, Didsbury in Greater Manchester, Stockton, Armthorpe near Doncaster, Tyldesley in Wigan and Middleton in south Leeds.
The new practice in Stoke, which is the eighth site in the group and is located in the Longton area of the city, features four vet consult rooms, two nurse consult rooms, a separate dental suite with dental x-ray, a digital x-ray suite, operating theatre and ultrasonography unit.
There are also separate dog and cat wards featuring Casco Wellpet kennelling equipped with built-in heat pads, mood lighting and music therapy for relaxation.
When launching the group, founder Tim Harrison promised to “redefine pet care” and the practice also features a waiting area with bespoke pods designed to minimise stress and anxiety for client and their pets.
Each pod offers a private space for pets and their owners and includes raised tables for cat carriers, pet remedy-sprayed towels to create a calming environment and cloud ceiling panels.
Mr Harrison said: ”We are pushing the boundaries when it comes to delivering the very best five-star experience for pets visiting our practices. Every pet receives VIP treatment from the moment they arrive. With a pre-visit questionnaire that helps to understand pets likes and dislikes when visiting the vet, we ensure they receive a warm and personalised welcome.”
‘Exceptional care’
The waiting area also incorporates stress-reducing features such as specialised lighting, white noise sounds and pheromone-induced scents, while digital screens display information including advice on pet welfare information and nutrition tips.
Operations director Kristie Faulkner added: “With a large number of corporately owned practices in the country, Harrison Family Vets offers an independent, family run alternative with exceptional care and service, but with affordable pricing. Our approach has been well received in our seven other practices and we are excited to bring our unique offering to pet owners in Stoke.”
Stoke is the first of three Harrison Family Vets openings planned for this year for a total cost of more than £1 million, with another two sites due to come online in 2026.