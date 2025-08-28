28 Aug 2025
The group promises a “VIP experience” for pets and owners in a calming environment.
Gerard Coyle, Jade Barratt, Laura Pemberton, Helen Thomas, Alvaro Lopez and Rebecca Smith
A family-owned veterinary group has opened its ninth practice with a new clinic in Sheffield.
Harrison Family Vets opened a “state-of-the-art” new practice on Mosborough High Street earlier this month as part of a £400,000 investment.
The practice will employ a team of six veterinary professionals; vets Alvaro Lopez and Gerard Coyle – who has moved from Harrison Family Vets’ Leeds practice – RVNs Jade Barratt and Rebecca Smith, and care co-ordinators Laura Pemberton and Helen Thomas.
It boasts a waiting area said to minimise pet anxiety, complete with private pod spaces for pets and their owners, towels sprayed with a calming remedy, raised tables for cat carriers, specialised lighting, white noise sounds and a treat station.
The practice offers separate wards for cats and dogs, which include Casco Wellpet kennels featuring built-in head pads, mood lighting and music therapy, and removable partitions separating cats’ litter trays from their sleeping areas.
There are also four vet consult rooms, separate nurse consultation rooms, an operating theatre, digital x-ray suite, dental suite, and ultrasonography unit.
Clinic director Dr Lopez said opening the practice is “hugely exciting” for the team, who have “already been inundated with pet owners registering.”
He continued: “We’re now looking forward to welcoming Sheffield’s pets and their owners into our new practice and giving them the VIP treatment that Harrison Family Vets’ success and reputation is built on, providing high quality, high value care at an affordable price.”
The group’s managing director, Tim Harrison, said it is hoping to replicate the success of its other South Yorkshire practice in Armthorpe in Doncaster.
He said: “We’ve recruited a skilled and experienced team and we’re creating an environment where everyone’s individual strengths and personality traits contribute to what we do, in a family orientated setting.
“As an extension to this, the Mosborough team will now complete the coveted Fear Free Professional Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners, making every pet’s visit to Harrison Family Vets as positive as possible.”
Harrison Family Vets opened its first practice near Reading in 2021, followed by clinics in Kingswinford in the West Midlands, Didsbury in Greater Manchester, Stockton near Middlesbrough, Armthorpe, Tyldesley in Wigan, Middleton in south Leeds and Longton in Stoke-on-Trent.