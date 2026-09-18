18 Sept 2026
Harrison Family Vets said the new practice in Darlington will create six jobs.
Work is ongoing at Harrison Family Vets' Darlington site.
An independent veterinary group has announced it is set to open its 11th practice in October.
Having opened a site in Newcastle earlier this year, Harrison Family Vets will continue its expansion into the north-east and open a new £400,000 site in Darlington, which it says will create six new jobs.
The practice will be located in a new 2,500sq ft development at Faverdale Retail Park.
The group said it will offer a range of veterinary services including routine consultations, preventive health care, surgery, dental procedures and diagnostics.
It is said to have been designed around the group’s “fear free” approach to reduce anxiety in patients and clients.
Harrison Family Vets managing director Tim Harrison said: “We’re excited to expand into Darlington, which we see as a key location, and we plan to open in more areas next year, which will create further opportunities for talented and ambitious clinic directors, vets, nurses and care coordinators to join our team.
“We launched Harrison Family Vets knowing there was room in the market for an independent group, with modern, state-of-the-art practices that provide outstanding, affordable veterinary care focused on the wellbeing of pets and their owners.”