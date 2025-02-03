3 Feb
Three new practices are set to open this year, while bosses are also hoping to secure sites for two others.
A North Yorkshire-based veterinary group has outlined plans to open three new practices this year, plus two more in 2026.
More than £1 million is set to be invested in new Harrison Family Vets facilities in Darlington, Sheffield and Stoke, while bosses also aim to secure sites for further developments in Newcastle and Halesowen.
At least 18 new jobs are expected to be created across the three sites that are due to open this year and officials have urged clinicians interested in joining them to make contact now.
Since its launch four years ago, the Harrogate-based company has opened seven practices in areas ranging from Reading to Middlesbrough.
Operations director Kristie Faulkner said: “We’ve built a team where everyone’s individual strengths and personality traits contribute to what we do, in a family orientated environment.
“We take pride in creating very modern and well-equipped surgeries that are designed around the pets we treat, and we push the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to pet care.”
The company said at least £350,000 will be invested in each of the planned practices.