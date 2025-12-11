11 Dec 2025
London-based veterinary practice hopes to launch new clinics and improve working environment for staff.
Hello Vet's London Fields, Hackney branch.
An innovative vet practice is planning to hire 200 vets and vet nurses in the UK after receiving £21 million in investment.
Hello Vet, which says it is the UK’s first veterinary practice to invite pet owners into treatment and recovery rooms, is aiming to expand by launching clinics across the country over the next two years.
Backed by “15 leading and specialist vets” as well as investors Addition and Future Positive, the company received £15 million in “series A” funding, taking its total investment to £21 million following a £6 million round of seed funding in 2023.
Robbie Horwitz, a partner at Addition, said: “Hello Vet’s focus on better support for veterinary professionals is redefining what pet care can look like in the UK. We’re proud to back Hello Vet as they set a new standard for how vets, pets and owners experience care.”
Hello Vet allows clients into its procedure rooms so they can accompany their pets while anaesthesia is administered and when they wake up, which is said to reduce stress in both the animals and people, improve outcomes and recovery times and build client trust.
It offers a complimentary triage service via WhatsApp, which it says has saved pet owners more than £75,000 in veterinary fees over the last year.
As well as using the funding to expand the scale of its operation, the company said it also wants to tackle burnout by creating “a supportive, sustainable environment for veterinary professionals”.
To that end, it is investing in proprietary technology and AI applications which it says are designed reduce administrative time by up to 90%.
James Lighton, who co-founded Hello Vet alongside fellow health care entrepreneur Alessandro Guazzi and vet Oli Viner in 2022, said: “We know that most veterinary professionals come into this industry because they love working with animals. But too many good people are leaving this vocation.
“We want to become Britain’s best place to work, to ensure working in a vet clinic feels like the dream job it should be.
“When we treat our teams better, pets and their people benefit too. It’s a win-win.”