25 Jun 2026
The town that is the filming location for a popular veterinary drama is now the home of a plan intended to ease access to care.
Ashlands vet nurse Thomas Hawcroft and vet Ryan Newman, who will be running the Grassington pop-up clinic.
A North Yorkshire town that provides the televisual backdrop for literature’s best-known vet is now set to become the home of a new pop-up clinic.
Ashlands Veterinary Centre is trialling fortnightly sessions at the town hall in Grassington, which doubles for fictional Darrowby in the Channel 5 series of All Creatures Great and Small.
The VetPartners-owned group hopes the initiative will make it easier for clients in rural areas to access care without making lengthy journeys to its existing practices.
Practice manager Ben Ogden said: “Much like the traditional image of the local vet serving their community, this initiative is about making care more accessible for people on their doorstep.
“We know travelling long distances can be challenging, so this is a practical way to ensure pets continue to receive the care they need.
“We’re delighted to be launching this new clinic in Grassington, a place with such strong ties to the veterinary profession through its role in All Creatures Great and Small.”
Although the group currently runs three practices in Glusburn, Ilkley and Skipton, some clients may have to travel up to an hour each way to access treatment there.
Bosses say they have drawn on the area’s veterinary heritage to develop the scheme, which will operate from hired facilities within the town hall, and which they believe will help to reduce stress and improve access for clients who are less able to travel.
Appointments are available to pre-book and officials say the trial will help them to assess the likely scale of ongoing demand for the service.