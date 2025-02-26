26 Feb 2025
South Moor Vets has doubled in size with seven-figure investment and becomes XLVets’ 65th member.
From left: Laura Knight, Vicky Winzer and Lucy Croft from South Moor Vets.
A Devon veterinary group that has doubled in size after opening a new practice has reinforced its independent status by becoming the 65th member of XLVets.
South Moor Vets has joined the community of independently owned practices working together to cap a period that has seen it increase its branches to four, including one at Dartington created through a seven-figure investment.
Services include full surgical, laboratory and hospitalisation facilities, while the business can trace its history back 90 years, when original founders visited south Devon’s farms on horseback.
Its 105-strong team includes 40 horse riders and more than 20 surfers, including five of its seven directors and co-owners.
Will McMullan, a director at South Moor Vets, said: “In recent years, South Moor Vets has grown significantly. In 2017 we had a team of 45 people before we relocated in Ivybridge to a modern new practice with full hospital facilities and a CT scanner.
“Opening in Dartington has been another major expansion project, which has created one of the most advanced veterinary facilities in the area. We’ve also recruited a team of 15 veterinary surgeons, nurses and support staff for the surgery as part of an investment worth more than £1 million.”
He added: “Becoming a member of XLVets is an extension of how we can grow and maintain our independence. As well as being veterinary surgeons, we must be adept at running and managing a complex business with 105 people.”
Andrew Curwen, chief executive at XLVets, said: “South Moor Vets is a well-known practice in Devon with a long heritage and a superb reputation for continually innovating.
“There’s no doubt that we can support them as they continue to grow and I’m confident that our existing members, which are all owners and shareholders of XLVets, will also benefit from having them on board.”