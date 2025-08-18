18 Aug 2025
The pair now oversee a team of 25 across their three practices.
A husband-and-wife vet duo have opened their third Vets for Pets practice in Oxfordshire.
The practice in Didcot follows their established clinics in Abingdon and Oxford Botley, which they also own and run.
Dan Preece, who owns the practices with wife Lucy, said opening the Didcot site marked a “proud milestone” for the couple.
He continued: “From the very beginning, we’ve been committed to delivering personalised, compassionate care to our clients and their pets.
“Expanding into a new location allows us to bring that same trusted approach to even more families in the community.
“We’re excited to continue growing and looking after all the patients that come through our doors, no matter how furry or feathery they may be.”
The Didcot practice was ushered in with a grand opening that included behind-the-scenes tours and family activities such as face-painting, with both human and dog-friendly treats available along with goodie bags.
It offers four consultation rooms, an in-house theatre and laboratory, and separate wards for dogs and cats.
The practice can provide keyhole and airway surgery, dentistry, ultrasound and x-ray.