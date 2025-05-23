23 May 2025
Sir Keir Starmer has told MPs the Government is “working to resolve the problem” after concerns were raised about a lack of progress at the EU-UK summit.
Belfast's harbour and docks. Image: © peter / Adobe Stock
Moves to strengthen UK-EU co-operation will help to finally secure a long-term resolution on the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland, the prime minister has claimed.
Sir Keir Starmer was questioned on the subject as he set out the agreements reached at the London summit this week.
Although the deal has been widely welcomed, concerns persist about the lack of progress on the medicine issue, with existing arrangements due to lapse at the end of this year.
During House of Commons exchanges on Tuesday (20 May), Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson said his party acknowledged the reduction of checks in some areas.
But he demanded an explanation of why “if animals and animal products are now suitable to come to Northern Ireland free of checks, the European Union is still intent on banning the very veterinary medicines that are taken by those animals”.
Sir Keir answered: “I do understand the issue of veterinary medicines, and we are working to resolve the problem that [he] has rightly described.
“I think we are in a better position to resolve it by co-operating and co-ordinating with the EU, which is what we are doing.”
Mr Robinson’s comments echoed concerns raised by the BVA who warned there was “still work to do” on the Northern Ireland issue, despite supporting other aspects of the deal.
Ahead of the summit, NOAH and AnimalhealthEurope also issued a joint call for a resolution of the veterinary medicines issue, arguing that an agreement was “achievable and urgently needed”.
But vet and Liberal Democrat MP Danny Chambers said the deal was “certainly a step in the right direction”, though he urged ministers to go further in addressing human medicine supply issues as well.