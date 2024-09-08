It was during this period of reflection that her local Medivet support team introduced her to the company’s branch partnership model. What Waseema discovered was that Medivet offered something fundamentally different: genuine co-ownership where her clinical vision could flourish, backed by the business expertise and operational support she needed but didn’t want to manage herself. It wasn’t about fitting into someone else’s model – it was about building her own practice, her way, with the backing of one of the UK’s largest vet groups.