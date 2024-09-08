08 September 2024
A profile of one of Medivet's latest swathe of branch partners.
Waseema is one of Medivet's newest partners.
As one of Medivet’s newest branch partners, Waseema represents a growing number of veterinary professionals who refuse to compromise on their vision of what veterinary care could be. With years of experience behind her and an unwavering passion for patient care, she found herself at that pivotal moment many ambitious vets recognise – ready for genuine ownership, real clinical autonomy, and the ability to shape exceptional care standards.
“I knew that I loved having clinical autonomy and the opportunity to provide the very best care for my patients,” Waseema says. “But I also knew that I wanted to own my own clinic one day.”
Like many vets considering ownership, she had looked at various paths – from starting her own independent practice to joining one of the other corporate ownership schemes on the market. But nothing quite fit.
“I had been considering a number of different avenues” she recalls. “There were other corporate offerings, but I didn’t feel like they were true partnerships with aligned motivations and aspirations.”
It was during this period of reflection that her local Medivet support team introduced her to the company’s branch partnership model. What Waseema discovered was that Medivet offered something fundamentally different: genuine co-ownership where her clinical vision could flourish, backed by the business expertise and operational support she needed but didn’t want to manage herself. It wasn’t about fitting into someone else’s model – it was about building her own practice, her way, with the backing of one of the UK’s largest vet groups.
Once she’d heard about the opportunity, Waseema moved quickly.
“After meeting with Reena, a member of the branch partnership team, it was a really straightforward process,” she explains. “I was invited to an insights day at the support centre where I met all the key stakeholders who provide tailored support for each clinic. I was able to bring my husband along so that we both received a comprehensive financial illustration as well as the opportunity to ask as many questions as we wanted.”
The process revealed the true depth of support available – from dedicated HR and marketing teams to access to hundreds of clinicians across the network for second opinions, plus specialist diagnostic labs and referral hospitals when her patients need them most.
“The potential fears we had were quickly put to rest – we were walked through the finer details at our own pace.”
Within 10 weeks, Waseema had become a branch partner at Medivet Hampstead Garden Suburb.
“There were a couple of different clinics available of differing sizes, establishment, and scope for growth,” she says. “Valuations and forecasts were drawn up for each one so that we could make the investment that best suited me and my family. Once I had chosen my clinic, it was a case of drawing up the agreement, and everything else was taken care of.”
Waseema has now settled into life as a branch partner and is thriving.
“I’ve loved joining the clinic at Hampstead Garden Suburb,” she says. “The team is incredibly close-knit, and we definitely feel part of a wider clinical community across Medivet. The support we receive from the support centre really allows us to focus on the clinical care we provide.”
That ability to focus entirely on delivering exceptional patient care while building real equity in a practice that reflects her values was exactly what Waseema had been searching for. With Medivet handling the business operations, she’s free to do what she does best – practice veterinary medicine at the highest standard, while building something that will deliver financial, professional, and personal rewards for years to come.
For vets like Waseema, practice ownership isn’t about climbing a career ladder – it’s about answering a calling. It’s about having the tenacity to build something better, the vision to see what veterinary care could be, and the leadership to make it happen.
A Medivet branch partnership removes the barriers that keep ownership a pipedream, offering genuine co-ownership where ambitious vets can shape their practice, lead their teams, and build a legacy – all while focusing on what they’re truly meant to do.
If you’re ready to build the practice you’ve always envisioned, find out more about Medivet Branch Partnership at medivetgroup.com/branch-partnerships