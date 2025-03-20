Radiomics

Radiomics is the extraction of quantitative information from medical images, including complex patterns that are difficult to recognise or quantify by the human eye (Mayerhoefer et al, 2020). It is a rapidly evolving field of research that captures tissue and lesion characteristics that may aid in the identification and classification of pathology. The use of radiomics in CT can improve the detection, staging and management of diffuse lung diseases in human patients. Latest studies have shown quantitative CT analysis may be useful in diagnosing and monitoring similar conditions such as bronchomalacia in dogs, documenting parenchymal changes that cannot be diagnosed with traditional thoracic radiography (Gerhard et al, 2024).