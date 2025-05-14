14 May 2025
Granta Veterinary Specialists welcomed referring vets, clients and local people to its hospital in Linton.
An independent Cambridgeshire referral hospital has thrown its doors open to showcase its work.
Granta Veterinary Specialists, which has a hospital in Linton and covers disciplines including neurology, oncology, surgery and internal medicine, offered behind-the-scenes tours of its facilities to referring vets, clients and local people.
The event featured fund-raising activities, with support on the day from StreetVet, Cats Protection and Pets As Therapy, plus other stall holders.
Jane Ladlow, a clinical partner and European and RCVS specialist in small animal surgery, said: “Our open day was a chance to celebrate the people and values behind Granta.
“It was fantastic to connect with our community and show what makes our approach to care so special.”
The practice said they had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the day’s events.