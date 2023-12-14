14 Dec 2023
Harrison Family Vets transforming a former pub in Sheffield and fitting a new unit in Wigan as part of a £700,000 investment to create 12 new jobs.
Harrison Family Vets operations director Kristie Faulkner and managing director Tim Harrison.
Independent vet group Harrison Family Vets is to start work on two new practices it hopes to open in northern England early next year.
The group is investing £700,000 and is hoping to create 12 new jobs with the latest additions to its growing portfolio.
A former pub in Mosborough High Street eight miles from central Sheffield, and a new unit in Tyldesley, Wigan are being transformed into its latest practices.
Harrison Family Vets launched in 2021 and has five practices at Woodley, Reading; Kingswinford, West Midlands; Didsbury, south Manchester; Stockton-on-Tees; and Armthorpe, Doncaster.
It has just achieved practice level Fear Free accreditation – the first outside North America – and plans to roll out innovations from existing sites, including bespoke waiting area pods, at the Wigan and Sheffield clinics.
Kristie Faulkner, operations director from Harrison Family Vets, said: “We’re very excited to start work on our two latest practices and we’re already receiving applications from potential team members.
“The whole ethos at Harrison Family Vets is about fostering a culture within our team that sets us apart and differentiates our practice from all others.”