18 Nov 2026
Rowcliffe House Vets will close on New Year’s Eve after director Sabine Boye said illness is impacting her ability to navigate challenges affecting the business.
Rowcliffe House Vets in Penrith is to permanently close on 31 December.
An independent veterinary practice in Cumbria that has cared for animals for more than 125 years has announced it will close at the end of December.
Rowcliffe House Vets, a mixed small animal and farm practice in Penrith, is to permanently close on 31 December, making 13 staff members redundant.
Sabine Boye, the practice’s veterinary director, said the decision to close follows a recent health event that has impacted her ability to run the business at a time when it is facing increasing economic, workforce and external pressures.
She said: “Running a small business is not always easy and at times, it can be challenging and requires many personal sacrifices.
“Lack of succession, end of lease, recruitment and retention of staff as well as the nature of this service industry create challenges that require a lot of attention and effort to navigate successfully. Something I feel I can unfortunately no longer commit myself to fully.”
Ms Boye added: “It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life.”
Several local independent practices – Paragon Veterinary Group, Frame Swift and Partners, Tethera and The Green – are aiding Rowcliffe in transitioning affected clients to new veterinary care providers and keep disruptions to businesses and animals to a minimum.
Ms Boye said she had been “wracked with guilt” over the decision to close, particularly so close to Christmas, and said she hopes the practice’s staff will soon find alternative employment.
She concluded: “Sometimes difficult decisions need to be made, but it doesn’t make it any easier making them knowing that.”