7 Jan 2026
The group has insisted there is “light at the end of the tunnel” from the ongoing investigation, but warned further changes are still needed.
Image: PhotoGranary / Adobe Stock
Independent veterinary practices must be given more time to meet the requirements that are likely to be imposed by the CMA investigation, a leading professional group has warned.
SPVS leaders have described the current timetable for implementing the inquiry’s final measures as “inadequate”, despite plans to give smaller operators more time to comply.
But in an update to members ahead of further discussions on the process next week, the group insisted there will still be benefits to the sector from the inquiry’s final outcome.
Junior vice-president Peter Orpin wrote: “The CMA investigation has been extremely challenging, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“Changes will have to be made. Some will be for the good of the profession and will help to ease the client journey, while others need adjustments to allow them to be workable.”
Under its current plans, the CMA proposes a six-month period for smaller veterinary businesses with fewer than 15 first opinion practices, to implement its remedies, compared to only three months for larger businesses.
The authority has said that period would be on top of the time that passes between the date of its final report, expected in either February or March, and a subsequent order being made.
But in the update published on its website during the Christmas holiday period, Mr Orpin said SPVS had held talks with the authority to present options for what he described as “more sympathetic deployment” of its remedies.
He added: “Time is required to inform and guide the profession. The proposed additional three-month extension is inadequate to allow for independent practices to adapt.
“There are specific concerns around the speed of IT development around improved methods of e-prescribing, managing price list changes, updating websites and a wider range of administrative tasks required by the CMA.
“There are 20 practice management systems which would ideally need to be updated to reduce the burden on practices.”
SPVS is planning to hold a CMA update meeting for members next Tuesday, 13 January, from 12:30pm, with further sessions planned once the final remedies are known.
The group has also been working with the Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) to assess the remedies’ likely impact on the independent sector.
FIVP led warnings over the potential risk of practice closures after the provisional remedies were released in the autumn, though the authority has so far dismissed those fears.