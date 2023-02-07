7 Feb 2023
Movement Referrals will be expanding its team and moving into purpose-built premises in Runcorn.
A new independent referral centre in the north-west is set to open its doors for business this spring.
Movement Referrals began trading last year, with orthopaedic specialists Ben Walton and John Innes offering peripatetic services to clients across the region.
Now, after teaming up with American specialist and investor Brian Beale, the start-up business has announced plans to move into a purpose-built referral clinic in May.
The 8,000sq ft site in Runcorn will boast a range of equipment and facilities, including CT and high-field MRI, as well as three highly specified operating theatres.
Movement Referrals will also be doubling the size of its team, with two more UK specialists already recruited to work at the new centre, which is located just off the M56 at junction 11.
Mr Walton and Prof Innes will continue to offer a peripatetic orthopaedic referral service based out of third-party veterinary practices.
Mr Walton said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for a number of stakeholders. For me, it is an honour to team up with John and Brian, who have unparalleled international reputations, and I’m eagerly anticipating the arrival of our two additional colleagues.
“For veterinary professionals and clients, we are concentrating on responsive and clear communication, high clinical standards and fair pricing.”
Mr Walton has previously worked for CVS-owned Chestergates Veterinary Specialists alongside Prof Innes, who has held several high-profile roles, including professor of small animal surgery at the University of Liverpool and CVO at CVS.
Prof Innes added: “I’m really enjoying being back in a veterinary-led team, working with Ben and Brian, and looking forward to completing the senior team with the arrival of our two colleagues in May.
“It will be a privilege to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues in a veterinary leadership team; we are looking forward to announcing the arrival of our additional specialists as soon as possible.
“In the meantime, we are focused on completing the new centre and getting the doors open.”