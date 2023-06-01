1 Jun 2023
Movement Referrals: Independent Veterinary Specialists opens at Preston Brook, Cheshire, to provide orthopaedics and neurology referral services.
Four experienced specialists in orthopaedics, neurology and spinal surgery have teamed up to form a new veterinary referral hospital to serve the north-west.
Movement Referrals: Independent Veterinary Specialists has opened for business at Preston Brook, Cheshire, to deliver specialist orthopaedics and neurology services, with the four backed by a team of experienced referral RVNs and a practice manager.
The 8,100 sq ft clinic is located close to junction 11 of the M56 near Runcorn and five miles from the M6, and includes consult rooms, three spacious theatres, digital x-ray, and CT and MRI scanners.
Ample office space and a large meeting room have been created upstairs, so CPD events can be held, and the practice said it has embraced technology with digital, paperless systems for internal and external communications.
The directors of the business are orthopaedics specialists Mark Morton, Ben Walton and John Innes, as well as neurology specialist Mark Lowrie.
In a joint statement, they said: “We have bold aspirations at Movement Referrals and we’d like to thank all the companies and people that have helped us get the practice open on time, and on budget.”
The statement continued: “We have been lucky to recruit a wonderful team of experienced RVNs and a fantastic practice manager; these people are the foundations on which we hope to build a bigger team.
“We have been very pleased with initial demand for our services and we look forward to collaborating with our veterinary colleagues in general practice to provide high-quality patient and client care at reasonable prices.”
The practice is hosting a free evening CPD event on 15 June and an open house event on 1 July.