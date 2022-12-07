7 Dec
With nominations now open for the elections next spring, senior officials will be sharing their insights into the role at a pre-Christmas event.
An information session is being held later this month for would-be candidates who are considering standing in the RCVS council and VN council elections next year.
Nominations for the spring polls opened last month and senior officials will be taking part in the virtual event on Tuesday 20 December, between 4pm and 5pm.
The panel will include RCVS president Melissa Donald, chief executive Lizzie Lockett, registrar Eleanor Ferguson and VN council chair Matthew Rendle. Subjects on the agenda will include:
Candidate nominations close at 5pm on 31 January and the elections are due to take place in March and April.
Places at the session are available free via an online link, while more information can be obtained by emailing events@rcvs.org.uk