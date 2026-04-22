22 Apr 2026
Ipswich vet practice celebrates 25th anniversary
Centre has treated almost 10,000 pets since Shane and Charlotte Morrison took ownership in 2001.
Shane and Charlotte Morrison established Christchurch Veterinary Centre in 2001.
An independent Ipswich vet practice is celebrating 25 years of delivering veterinary care to pets across Suffolk and East Anglia.
Christchurch Veterinary Centre was established in 2001 by Shane and Charlotte Morrison, who took over ownership of the previous practice from retiring vet Tony Doncaster.
The husband-and-wife duo – a vet and an RVN, respectively – established Christchurch Veterinary Referrals at the same time, which later moved to a purpose-built referral centre on Tuddenham Road in 2011, with the original site continuing as a first-opinion practice.
A storied past
The practice’s history actually stretches back around 80 years to the 1940s, when it was first founded by Mary Jacques, believed to be the first woman in the UK to own her own veterinary practice, with her work said to represent a significant step forward for animal care in the region.
By the 1960s, it had become a thriving mixed practice under the leadership of Mike Lingwood, later becoming known as Doncaster’s after changing hands again.
Today, it is said to be the longest-established independent veterinary referral centre in Suffolk with a reputation for complex surgical procedures and advanced diagnostics.
Since becoming Christchurch Veterinary Centre, it has cared for more than 4,500 dogs, almost 4,000 cats and more than 1,100 other pets.
‘Local heritage’
As part of the 25-year celebrations, the team is inviting colleagues, clients and members of the public to share historic photographs of Christchurch Street and the original practice, newspaper clippings, memorabilia, or personal memories connected to the surgery.
Director and lead surgeon Dr Morrison said: “Reaching 25 years is a moment of real pride for our team. We’ve built on a remarkable local heritage while continuing to invest in advanced diagnostics and surgical expertise.
“What remains constant is our commitment to treating every patient with skill, compassion and respect. That has been the foundation of Christchurch for decades, and it continues to guide us today.”