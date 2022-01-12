12 Jan 2022
Largest veterinary care provider in Europe has expanded its offering in France with the addition of practice chain VetOne.
A multinational practice group has completed its acquisition of a French chain of practices, bringing its total to 200 facilities across the country.
IVC Evidensia has acquired VetOne, one of France’s largest networks of veterinary hospitals, with its chief executive Steve Rosengarten assuming operational responsibility for the newly combined group.
It comes after the group merged with the Canadian chain VetStrategy, which operates more than 270 practices across the country, 15 of which offer 24-hour emergency services.
President of IVC Evidensia France Patrick Govart said: “I am very happy to welcome the members of the VetOne family to IVC Evidensia.
“The whole team is proud and honoured by the trust you have placed in us. We share common values and all wish to ‘care, dare and share’ in order to create together a benevolent group, where veterinarians and their teams are supported on a daily basis to improve the health and well-being of animals.”
On the acquisition, Mr Rosengarten said: “We are delighted to join IVC Evidensia to create the absolute French leader in quality veterinary care.
“The strength of an international group, our family spirit, our decentralised learning approaches and our common values form an unparalleled environment for our employees.
“Today, this is a promise of professional growth and quality veterinary care that we offer to the entire French market.”
As also reported by vettimes.co.uk, VetPartners has acquired its first practices in Spain and added to its number in Italy and France.