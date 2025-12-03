3 Dec 2025
Officials have sought to play down the process as “standard practice” despite concerns that further cuts might follow if a new practice model is considered a success.
Image: © Gorodenkoff / Adobe Stock
New redundancy fears have been raised after a major veterinary company confirmed it was reviewing its costs, staffing and recruitment plans.
IVC Evidensia officials have refused to indicate how many workers might be affected by the process, though they insisted frontline care would not be affected.
However, a former company executive is worried further cuts will follow if trials of a new service delivery model are deemed a success.
Although it is understood the current process does not affect all practices, the ex-manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vet Times they had been involved in similar exercises during their time with the company.
They said they felt compelled to speak out to give staff who might be affected the chance to ask “targeted questions” of leaders, which could help to minimise potential impacts.
An IVC statement said: “As a responsible business, it is standard practice to review our costs, staffing levels and recruitment needs, particularly at the start of a new financial year.
“Any potential changes as a result of this will be managed locally and will not impact the care we provide our patients, which is always our first priority.”
But the former manager described the company’s approach as “always incredibly reactive” and argued many clinics were “not going to stand a chance” of reaching targets amid enduring pressure on many pet owners’ budgets and a focus on short-term financial results.
Although it is thought the greatest risk of redundancy is focused on non-clinical roles, the ex-executive raised particular concerns about student nursing roles and veterinary vacancies not being filled.
Meanwhile, unease has been expressed about an initiative known as Project Orange, which IVC describes as an investment programme intended to improve client experiences and create “the practice of the future”.
The company has confirmed that elements of the project – which include greater use of technology such as AI note taking, improved consulting rooms and additional training – are currently being tested in four of its practices across England, and insists it is not a cost-cutting mechanism.
But fears have been raised that it could also herald an end for traditional reception desks, with some calls being outsourced and central client hubs dealing with much of that work.
The ex-manager stressed they did not envisage any clinical consequences from such a move, but went on to warn: “This, if proven successful, will inevitably result in further reductions, and the foundations are already being tested.”
However, the IVC spokesperson said that reception teams would still be “an important part of [its] client journey” and new desks would facilitate easier conversations between staff and pet owners.