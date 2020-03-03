3 Mar 2020
Around 850 delegates, including vets, vet nurses and practice managers, are expected to attend critical care event featuring lecture streams for people at every stage of their veterinary careers.
More than 800 visitors will assemble in Leeds for the UK's only ECC Congress. Image: Vets Now, 2019.
Internationally renowned vet professionals Dan Fletcher, Megan Brashear and Chloé Hannigan will lead a list of high-profile speakers at this year’s Vets Now Emergency and Critical Care (ECC) Congress.
The event, at the Royal Armouries in Leeds from 5 to 6 November, will focus on the latest developments, theories and best practice in emergency veterinary medicine, as well as resilience and well-being.
Other speakers will include Miles Hilton Barber – the blind adventurer – who will discuss never giving up, veterinary cardiology specialist Kieran Borgeat, and Claire Sharp, a senior lecturer at Murdoch University College of Veterinary Medicine in Australia.
Around 850 delegates, including vets, vet nurses and practice managers, are expected to attend the event, and lecture streams will be available for people at every stage of their veterinary careers.
The ECC event is one of the biggest events of its kind in the world — offering delegates more than 70 hours of CPD under one roof. This includes lectures, discussion forums and interactive workshops.
Tickets for the event, are now available, visit the Vets Now website.