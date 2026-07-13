13 Jul 2026
Bosses say the agreement ‘draws a line’ under recent financial challenges affecting the university-based practice.
Garden Vets at Keele has been acquired by the Kin Vet Community.
The future of a practice at the heart of one of the UK’s newest vet schools has been secured after what officials described as “a period of financial uncertainty”.
Senior clinicians and education leaders have welcomed the acquisition of Garden Vets at Keele by the Suffolk-based veterinary group, Kin Vet Community.
The deal, announced on 8 July, will see the practice continue operating under its present name and training future clinicians through its existing partnership with the Harper & Keele vet school.
Kin chief executive Steve Christie said the group was “excited” by the potential of the new link-up.
He added: “We recognise just how important the practice is – not only to its clients and colleagues but also to the wider profession and wanted to provide it with a sustainable future.
“Garden Vets brings an outstanding clinical team, a strong client base and a vital role in veterinary education – exactly the kind of practice we want to invest in and grow alongside.”
Although they say they cannot comment on the commercial details of the deal, officials have said the intervention by the Suffolk-based group does secure both jobs and services at the Keele University campus facility and “draws a line” under recent financial challenges.
RVN Charlotte Lea-Atkin, the practice’s head of hospital, said the deal with Kin had given staff “real confidence” about the practice’s prospects.
She added: “We can now focus fully on what we do best – delivering outstanding clinical care for our patients, supporting our clients, and playing our part in educating the next generation of veterinary professionals.”
The practice has also been praised for the contribution it makes to the education of students from the Harper & Keele vet school, whose second cohort is due to graduate this summer.
Head Matt Jones said: “Garden Vets at Keele is an integral part of the clinical education our students receive.
“We’re delighted that a long-term solution has been found that sustains our partnership, providing continuity for students, staff and the local community while supporting the high standards of teaching and patient care we share.”
Kin already owns 27 other practices across southern and eastern England, employing around 400 staff in total.