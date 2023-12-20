20 Dec 2023
Dozens of clinicians took part in the Skills Exchange programme between Vets Now and PDSA in 2023 and more are expected to follow in the year ahead.
Candidates are currently being selected for the 2024 Vets Now/PDSA Skills Exchange programme.
Dozens of clinicians are set to take part in the latest chapter of a knowledge collaboration scheme between a leading veterinary care provider and a major welfare group.
The Skills Exchange programme between Vets Now and PDSA was first piloted in 2018 and was re-launched following the COVID pandemic.
Candidates are currently being selected for the 2024 programme, which is due to begin in January, with more likely to be involved this time around.
Aoife Reid, Vets Now’s head of edge programmes and clinical career progression, said: “Within the veterinary industry, although it’s a small and close-knit community, we rarely see organisations collaborating in this way.
“So, it’s great to work together to help benefit both our vets and the clients.”
The scheme is designed to give new PDSA graduate vets a taste of emergency and critical care medicine, while Vets Now staff observe and work on surgical cases in PDSA pet hospitals.
Following taster videos, each participant works three shifts with the other veterinary teams. A total of 22 Vets Now clinicians, along with 12 PDSA graduate vets, completed the programme in 2023 and officials say they expect numbers for the 2024 scheme, which will run from January to April, to be higher.
Dr Reid said: “We recognised that within ECC practice, surgical cases are less common.
“When they do happen, though, they are high stakes and are usually lifesaving. So, it’s important to maintain the surgical skills of our veterinary surgeons.”
PDSA area veterinary manager Gemma Renwick added: “This scheme has really positive mutual benefits and provides a greater level of understanding of how each other works.
“It makes for a smooth transition between the day and the night service; which results in a much better experience for both clients and pets.”