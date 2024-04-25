25 Apr
Less than 24 hours remain for vets and nurses to choose who they want to join the RCVS Council and VN Council this summer.
Time is running out for veterinary professionals to have their say in this year’s elections to the RCVS council and VN council.
Voting is due to close at 5pm tomorrow (26 April), with the successful candidates taking up their positions on Royal College Day in July.
A total of 17 candidates are contesting the elections this year, with three seats up for grabs on the college council, plus two others on the VN council.
The candidates standing for council are:
The three VN election candidates are:
The college has posted social media appeals this week encouraging members to vote. Clinicians who have not voted yet will have received an email reminder from Civica Election Services, who are overseeing the polls.
Any vets or nurses who have not received a reminder email are asked to email support@cesvotes.com for support.
More information about the candidates is available via www.rcvs.org.uk/vetvote24 for the college council and www.rcvs.org.uk/vnvote24 for the VN election.