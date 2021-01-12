12 Jan
Wide-ranging plans being consulted include regulation of paraprofessionals, protecting the VN title and a new “fitness to practise” regime.
A consultation on wide-ranging reforms to the governance of the veterinary professions has been extended until April.
The RCVS began a 12-week Legislative Reform Consultation (LRC) at the start of November, but due to the pandemic and new lockdowns, it has now extended the amount of time members of the professions and public have to respond.
Recommendations in the LRC have been developed over the past three years and cover the shape of future legislation for the professions. They include greater clarity, incorporation of the vet-led team under one regulatory banner and “future-proofing” legislative framework.
The consultation is on five areas, as agreed by the RCVS council in June 2020. Responses to these will be fed back to the RCVS council before being sent for consideration to Defra.
The areas being consulted on are:
The consultation also covers three proposals to reform the disciplinary system, including changing the standard of proof to “on the balance of probabilities” and a review process for simpler reforms.
Ben Myring, RCVS policy and public affairs manager, said: “Thank you to the hundreds of people who have engaged with the consultation thus far. It is a big and detailed report, and so we appreciate those who have taken the time to look through it, read the recommendations, and give their views on what has been proposed so far.
“However, in recognition of the difficult circumstances we are now all working under, we wanted to give more people and organisations the opportunity to respond to this very important consultation, and so have extended the deadline for responses by three months.
“With the extended period of time now available, I would urge members of the profession and the public who are interested in the governance of the veterinary professions to read the report, to gain an understanding of the recommendations and their rationale.
Mr Myring continued: “If you have already made a start on your response, but not had time to finish and submit it, you should be able to pick up where you left off, without having to begin again, providing you use the same device.
“If anything strikes you as particularly noteworthy, or if you feel strongly about a particular recommendation, please bear in mind that you don’t have to give a response on every aspect of the report, but can choose to comment on those areas that most interest you.”
Full details of the consultation are available online.