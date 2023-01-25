25 Jan 2023
Residents with the vet group can take advantage of opportunities through Antech Imaging Services.
Domenico Sainato, a diagnostic imaging resident at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals, is taking part in the joint training from Linnaeus and Antech Imaging Services.
Linnaeus has teamed up with a training provider to offer new learning opportunities to its diagnostic imaging residents.
The group has teamed up with Antech Imaging Services (AIS), with its AIS Academy offering access to its internal CPD courses and radiologists.
So far, 12 residents from 6 hospitals will be part of the joint training, with more joining later in 2023. The partnership aims to complement the training and support offered by Linnaeus’ residency programme and hospital network.
Case conferences, weekly rounds focusing on syllabus topics, theoretical mock exams and support for research publications all feature as part of the training.
The programme will also offer bespoke training to allow residents to focus on areas of interest, with one-to-one sessions on offer to final-year residents preparing for their certifying examinations.
Natasha Hetzel, internship and residency manager at Linnaeus, said: “By partnering with AIS, we can offer our residents a wider range of expertise and resources, which provides more accessible and diverse learning.
“Working with the AIS Academy also enables us to offer greater opportunities to learn, while also supporting the workload of our team of radiologists, who would otherwise need to provide all the didactic training.”
Domenico Sainato – a diagnostic imaging resident at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals, who is taking part in the AIS training – said: “I have decided to pursue a residency in imaging to expand my knowledge of my favourite subject and provide the best possible care to my patients.
“The remote support offered by AIS has been excellent and complements the fantastic guidance from the team at Eastcott – particularly my supervisor, Helen Renfrew.”
And Swan Specchi, European residency liaison at AIS, said: “Our AIS Academy launched in 2020 and works with veterinary hospitals across Europe. With Linnaeus established as our UK partner, we are now looking to widen our training programme in 2023.
“By providing flexible, online training, we can ensure that anyone keen to pursue a diagnostic imaging residency can access the support they need.”
Linnaeus offers more than 100 residencies across 10 disciplines, and supports 75 rotating interns and 35 discipline-specific interns, who can progress to residencies and train as specialists.