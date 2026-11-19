19 Nov 2026
More than 200 practices across the UK and Ireland will be rebranded under the switch, bosses have revealed.
Image: AniCura website.
A major veterinary care provider has announced plans to rebrand its UK and Ireland operations under the name of its European counterpart.
Practices and hospitals currently operating under the Linneaus banner will adopt the AniCura name in what has been described as a “phased rollout” across more than 200 sites.
Both owned by Mars Veterinary Health, bosses say the move unveiled today, 19 November, will provide “a clearer and more consistent identity” across its clinical network.
AniCura UK and Ireland vice-president Anna Cassell-Ward claimed the switch would build on the elements that already make its business “strong”.
She said: “While our name is changing, our focus remains exactly the same: delivering exceptional care for pets and supporting the people who provide it.
“We’ve long been connected to colleagues across Europe through shared learning, clinical collaboration and professional development.
“Bringing our practices and hospitals together under a single name simply makes that connection easier to understand.”
The announcement of the rebrand coincides with the opening of London Vet Show this morning, where AniCura is among the exhibitors.
UK and Ireland medical director Nic Woodbridge added: “Veterinary medicine has always advanced through the sharing of knowledge and expertise.
“That spirit of collaboration already exists across our network, and adopting the AniCura name provides a common identity that reflects those connections.
“For referring veterinarians, pet owners and our own teams, what matters most remains unchanged: trusted relationships, clinical excellence and access to the expertise needed to support every patient.”