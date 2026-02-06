6 Feb 2026
Locum platform attracts more than 1,200 users across 80 practices since going live last summer.
Ronda Vet founders Ibra Hernando and Dimitra Sepou with RVN and operations coordinator Natalie Hadjigeorgiou.
A new platform which directly connects veterinary practices with locum professionals has announced significant growth in the six months since its launch.
Ronda Vet, a software-as-a-service platform, has started the new year by revealing more than 1,200 users across 80 practices have registered since it went live last summer.
Developers say the platform’s rapid uptake underscores a clear shift as practices and locums seek alternatives to the traditional recruitment model.
Ibra Hernando, vet and co-founder of Ronda Vet, said: “The response over these first six months has been incredible and validates everything we set out to achieve with Ronda.
“We’re seeing a real community forming. Practices are taking back control of their staffing, filling shifts in a matter of minutes, not days, while locums are building their reputations and finding work that better fits their skills and lives.”
Ronda Vet enables practices to post shifts instantly and locums to apply directly, 24/7, while the company says the platform’s mutual review system is building a trusted community “where informed decisions raise standards for everyone”.