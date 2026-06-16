16 Jun 2026
Dedicated dental practice, with clinics in Bristol and Reading, is set to open sites in Eastleigh and Surbiton in 2026.
Luna the Dental Vets founders Joe Inglis and Louise Cooke.
A dental-only vet business is planning additional clinics in 2026 as it marks the one-year anniversary of its first site in Bristol.
Luna the Dental Vets now also has a site in Reading and is planning new clinics in Eastleigh and Surbiton later this year.
Founded by vet and pet health entrepreneur Joe Inglis alongside Louise Cooke, the company is also planning to introduce fixed prices and affordable advanced restorative dental procedures for cats and dogs alongside its existing preventive and surgical procedures.
She said: “We’re building an environment where vets and RVNs can follow a dental focussed pathway, with clinical support and the kit they need, while enjoying a more sustainable career with structured, pre-booked days.”
In founding the practice, the duo said they wanted to tackle what they believe to be one of the UK’s most widespread and often overlooked pet health problems.
Dr Inglis, head vet at Luna, said: “When we launched Luna in Bristol a year ago, we knew there was a huge unmet need for better access to veterinary dental care – but the response from pet owners has exceeded all expectations.
“Every week we see pets whose quality of life has been transformed simply by treating painful dental disease that had often gone unnoticed or untreated for months.
“Our mission is to make expert dental care genuinely accessible and affordable for more pet owners, supporting throughout their pet’s life and raising awareness of pet oral health.”
Luna clinics are designed specifically around dental workflows, and have dedicated dental theatres, digital dental radiography and bespoke tech systems to manage protocol-led anaesthesia.
The group is investing in more advanced restorative dentistry services, including procedures to save damaged teeth that may otherwise require extraction.
It has also developed a growing range of preventive dental health care products, including Plaque Protect natural seaweed powder, Sparkle and Shine dental gel and Fetch and Clean dental balls.