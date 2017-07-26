26 Jul 2017
Leading cancer centre gets a new name and expanded clinical remit as Linnaeus Group invests £1.5 million on a six-month building programme.
Operations manager Daniel Hogan says Southfields' aim is to create "the very best referral centre possible".
VRCC in Essex will now be known as Southfields Veterinary Specialists, as part of a £1.5 million upgrade and expansion.
Well known for its specialist oncology services, the Basildon-based practice will soon be offering a full range of referral services following fresh investment by owners, the Linnaeus Group.
Work will include a full refurbishment of the existing facilities and an extension of its premises and staff, as well as installing new equipment.
It is also recruiting more specialist vets and significantly increasing its number of nurses and support staff. In addition, a nurse training programme will be launched and the practice’s intern programme refreshed and enhanced.
This will be accompanied by a six-month, three-phase programme of building works, with a new reception area, consultation room, and medicine and surgery wards.
As the transition progresses, new services and facilities will be created, including:
Operations manager Daniel Hogan said: “This is a very exciting period as we grow in every possible area and work more closely with referring practices to continue to develop our bespoke and exceptional service for patients and clients.
“Our aim is aspiring and simple: to create the very best referral centre possible by bringing together the expertise of the very best of veterinary professionals, supported by the very latest in technological innovation.”