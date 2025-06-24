Almost two-thirds (60 %) of participants shared that they are affected by their disability/condition every day, and more than two-thirds (68 %) agreed or strongly agreed that they had to make significant changes to their life to continue working. Those with comorbidities (such as two or more co-existing conditions) were more likely to be affected on a daily basis and to make significant life changes.

The most frequently reported symptoms of respondents’ disability/chronic condition were mental health (45.2 %), pain (36.4 %), learning, understanding or concentrating (33.8 %), and stamina or energy limitations (32.3 %).

A majority of respondents, when asked to identify the impacts of having a disability/chronic condition on working in the veterinary sector, cited negative impacts such as barriers to working effectively; limited career opportunities; having to work harder (leading to increased fatigue and a need to rest); and concerns for the future and life outside work.

Around one-quarter of respondents felt that they had been treated differently during study and/or work, and the majority of these (79 %) thought this was due to their symptoms.

Almost half of those who felt they had been treated differently (45 %) thought that disclosing their condition(s) had contributed to this.

The majority of respondents had disclosed their disabilities/chronic conditions – especially in education, where three-quarters disclosed. More than two-thirds of those in work had disclosed to their current workplace, and half had also disclosed to previous employers.

Some 18 % of those in education and 36 % of those in work had experienced discrimination, bullying or harassment due to their disability/chronic condition. Those with a mental health condition or who identified as neurodivergent were particularly likely to experience discrimination, as were respondents with multiple disabilities/chronic conditions.

Almost two-thirds (63 %) of respondents overall believed there was a strong or moderate understanding of the Equality Act 2010 at their workplace, but more than 1 in 10 (12 %) thought their employer had no knowledge or understanding.

Less than half (45 %) thought their employer had strong or moderate understanding of the Access to Work scheme, while more than one-quarter (27 %) reported no understanding at their workplace.

More than one-third (36 %) of working respondents with a disability/chronic condition had experienced barriers to accessing support at work. Barriers were more frequently reported by those with a mental health condition, those with neurodivergence, and those with comorbidities.

Nearly half of all respondents (49 %) said they had access to occupational health services at work, but only 16 % overall had actually used them. One-quarter (25 %) did not have access to these services, and another quarter (26 %) did not know whether or not they had access.

Examples of good practice were given by some respondents about their existing or previous workplaces. These included reasonable adjustments such as adjusted working hours, environment and task adaptations, alongside good communication, support (from colleagues, managers and external sources), and additional resources.

This makes for sobering reading. At the same time, this also feels like a breakthrough and a welcome invitation to tap into the widely reported commitment to make workplaces safer, more welcoming, compassionate and inclusive. Gurpreet Gill, the RCVS leadership and inclusion manager, noted that “the overwhelming feeling is that there is good will and a desire to help people out there in the professions, but sometimes a lack of understanding and knowledge on how best to do this”.