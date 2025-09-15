15 Sept 2025
Ben Jacklin has been named as Medivet’s first UK chief executive having left his role as deputy CEO at CVS last year.
Medivet has announced the appointment of former CVS director Ben Jacklin as UK chief executive.
Mr Jacklin has previously served in senior roles at CVS, where he worked for almost a decade before resigning from his post as deputy CEO last year.
Today (15 September) he was unveiled in the new role of UK CEO at Medivet following a high level reshuffle at the firm in the wake of former group CEO Chris Cools’ departure in June 2024.
Mr Jacklin said: “This is an incredibly exciting moment to be joining Medivet. As a vet first and foremost, I know how deeply our colleagues care about doing the right thing for our patients.
“Too often, vets and nurses deliver great medicine in spite of the structures and systems around them. I believe veterinary groups must evolve to place our clinicians front and centre, sharing equity while leading their clinics, and ultimately benefitting more from their success.”
The announcement marks the latest in a series of personnel changes at the company following the departure of Mr Cools.
Neil Lake replaced Mr Cools as group CEO in November last year and will continue to oversee group operations, while former chief operating officer Louise Stonier is now chief commercial and legal officer, having joined Medivet from Pets at Home in January.
Mr Jacklin added: “I believe Medivet’s success will come from trusting, supporting, and empowering our clinicians to make the best decisions for their clinics, patients and clients, while we work on providing a best-in-class experience for clinicians within Medivet.
“As in my previous roles, I’m committed to demonstrating this through actions and not just words.”
Mr Jacklin will oversee Medivet’s network of 350 practices and veterinary hospitals across the UK.