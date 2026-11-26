26 Nov 2026
Group is targeting further installations after distributing laparoscopic systems and training to more than 30 of its clinics this year.
A large veterinary group has installed more than 30 laparoscopic systems this year as it seeks to expand access to minimally invasive surgical procedures across its network of practices.
Medivet and Partners said it has invested in VetClarity apparatus in what it is describing as one of the largest laparoscopic equipment rollouts undertaken by a UK veterinary group in recent years.
The group has paired the rollout with in-clinic training delivered by the group’s internal surgical training experts and supported by MSM (Mobile Surgical Mentoring) Vets.
Medivet said it is aiming to install further units, which feature a reusable handpiece.
Clinical director John Beel said the rollout will lead to “better outcomes and a better experience for the patients”.
He continued: “Investing in equipment like the VetClarity Laparoscopic systems is central to our commitment to clinical excellence.
“By expanding access to minimally invasive surgery across our partner-led practices, we’re helping more pets benefit from advanced surgical techniques that can reduce discomfort, support faster recovery and improve the overall experience for both patients and their owners.”
Vet Mark Taylor, partner at Medivet Bermuda Park, which was among the first clinics to introduce the new system, said it had “significantly expanded the range of procedures we can offer within the practice”.
Steve Fletcher, commercial director at Movora UK, which supplied the systems, added: “Reaching over 30 installations with Medivet this year reflects the strength of our partnership and one we’re proud to be part of.
“Supplying the VetClarity Laparoscopic system, backed by hands-on training, means Medivet’s teams are fully supported from installation through to everyday use and we look forward to installing many more.”