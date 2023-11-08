8 Nov 2023
Animal Health Centre in Torquay becomes first to be acquired since the group revealed ambitious plans to add 200 UK practices.
James Stillman, Medivet regional director; Marni Miller; Chris Cools, Medivet chief executive; and Charlotte Jennings, Medivet head of acquisitions.
Medivet has announced its acquisition of the Torquay-based Animal Health Centre.
The four-vet first opinion practice is the first UK clinic to be acquired by Medivet since it announced plans to increase the number of UK practices in the group by 50%.
Animal Health Centre’s team of four vets and six nurses will join Medivet as one of its branch-partnered clinics, led by experienced veterinary surgeon Marni Miller.
Animal Health Centre has been in operation for more than 22 years and the agreement will see Medivet enter a branch partnership, acquiring a majority stake in Animal Health Centre, with current owner Dr Miller, retaining equity in the clinic.
Medivet chief executive Chris Cools said: “We are pleased to welcome the Animal Health Centre clinic and team to our Medivet community, and excited to have Marni join as our 167th branch partner.”
“With the CMA’s investigation now closed, and a lot learned through the process, we are ready to resume acquiring in the UK. We have an ambition to grow our UK presence by a further 50%, to create a community of [more than] 600 veterinary practices in the UK, and we are confident we can achieve this as we have the financial means, capability and focus.”
Dr Miller said; “We’re very excited to be joining the Medivet community, and I’m looking forward to building and growing Animal Health Centre as part of Medivet. It was clear we both shared very similar principles and standards on clinical care and team development, and it is important for me to retain some part ownership in the practice.
“Not just for my future, but for the future of my team as well. I want some of our team to have the opportunity to become branch partners in our clinic at some point and Medivet’s branch partner model is a perfect vehicle to enable this when they are ready.”