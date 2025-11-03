3 Nov 2025
Bosses say their plans for all UK practices to be co-owned by partners will put ‘ownership and accountability firmly where it belongs’.
A major veterinary group has today, 3 November, unveiled restructuring proposals that it claims will give “a new generation” the opportunity of practice ownership.
Medivet said the shake-up is intended to help the firm reach the target of ensuring all its UK practices are co-owned and led by what it describes as “partners” by 2027.
The firm claims it has already doubled the number of vets joining as partners compared to last year.
Group chief executive Neil Lake said: “The changes we’ve announced today – the foundation Medivet was built on almost 40 years ago – positions us as the home of true veterinary partnership.”
Although practices will continue to operate under the company’s national clinical governance structure, bosses say the changes will give local leaders more control.
UK chief executive Ben Jacklin added: “We’ve listened closely to our partners, and their feedback has been clear and constructive.
“They love the clinical autonomy they have always had but want greater operational autonomy to lead their practices.
“They want less bureaucracy and more access to a network of leading veterinary business expertise. That’s exactly what we’ll deliver.
“We’re putting ownership and accountability firmly where it belongs: with the people delivering exceptional care every day.”
The company has also said it will scrap the system of allocated operating charges (AOCs), which was the subject of a legal dispute involving dozens of practices in 2019.
Nicola Lawlor, from the company’s Partner Committee, said the measures were “extremely positive” and showed bosses were acting on practice leaders’ priorities.
She added: “We are very optimistic about the future and being part of a company that not only talks about partnership, but genuinely lives it through real, tangible change.”