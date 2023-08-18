18 Aug 2023
Animor said the decision to shut its Ellesmere Port site was in the best interests of clients, members and pets amid challenges including staff shortages.
A practice group that pledged to offer a “groundbreaking” membership model of veterinary service when it launched two years ago has closed its site in Cheshire.
Animor officials said staff shortages are among the factors that have led to the closure of its centre in Ellesmere Port.
The purpose-built site opened in a specially developed unit at the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket in October 2021 in what was envisaged as the beginning of a national network offering first opinion care to both subscription-based care plan members and pay-as-you-go customers.
A second practice in Sudbury, Suffolk, was also planned at the time, and is still listed as “opening soon” online, along with a number of mobile pet clinics.
But a statement on the company’s website confirmed the Ellesmere Port site had closed with effect from 4 August.
It said: “We have continued to be faced with the issue of a shortage of vets and nurses across the country, and that among other reasons – and with the best interests of our clients, members and their pets at heart – we were forced to make the extremely difficult decision to permanently close the Animor Ellesmere Port Centre.”
The statement went on to list the details of several alternative veterinary practices in the area.
It added: “We appreciate that this may be disappointing and inconvenient news, and have done everything we can to avoid this situation. We can only assure you it is not a decision that has been made lightly.
“It’s been a pleasure taking care of your pets and we would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your support and understanding in these now very difficult times.”