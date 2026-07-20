20 Jul 2026
Valley Vets in Wales now hosts a menopause cafe to support colleagues.
RVN Sian Thomas (centre of front row) with colleagues at Valley Vets' 'menopause cafe'.
A veterinary hospital in Wales has introduced a “menopause cafe” to support colleagues and provide them a space to discuss their experiences.
RVN Sian Thomas has created the initiative, designed to encourage conversations and reduce stigma around discussing menopause and perimenopause, at Valley Veterinary Hospital in Gwaelod-y-Garth, near Cardiff.
A dozen colleagues, including vets, nurses, receptionists and support staff, are said to regularly attend relaxed drop-in sessions at the café.
The sessions give team members the chance to share personal experiences, discuss symptoms and exchange practical coping strategies, with tea, coffee, water, biscuits and healthy snacks made available to convey the feeling of a cafe.
Attendees can also provide each other with access to more information and signpost colleagues to further support and guidance from trained staff or external specialists where available.
Colleagues receive a care pack including support information and symptoms trackers, samples of supplements, a lavender sachet for relaxation, bottled water, menopause tea, inspiration cards, a notebook and a pen.
Miss Thomas said she wanted to set up the café because her own experiences of menopause left her feeling isolated and struggling to deal with symptoms.
The VN was provided additional training by Valley Vets to support her colleagues, and she is a trained menopause mentor.
Miss Thomas said: “There is a growing awareness across the veterinary profession of the impact menopause can have on well-being, confidence and day to day working life.
“For some colleagues, symptoms can affect concentration, energy levels and overall job satisfaction, making workplace support an important part of retention and well-being.
“By creating an open and supportive environment, we’ve been able to support colleagues and ensure they feel valued and supported throughout every stage of their lives and careers.
“The cafe is inclusive and open to anyone, whether they are directly affected by menopause or supporting someone who is. This is an important part of the cafe vibe.”
Around three-quarters of women are estimated to experience negative impacts on their physical or mental health because of the symptoms of menopause.
In 2024, well-being initiative WellVet released a suite of free menopause resources for veterinary team members, which moved to Vet Empowered earlier this year.
WellVet co-founder and former director Liz Barton, who set up the Veterinary Menopause Chats peer support group on Facebook, welcomed Valley Vets’ initiative.
She said: “It’s great to see Valley Vets hosting menopause cafe sessions.
“We know from numerous studies that perimenopause symptoms affect working life for many women, and that both peer support and workplace support are key for improving working life and retention.
“Treating hormonal conditions as taboo results in lack of awareness and suffering in silence.”