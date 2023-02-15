15 Feb 2023
A veterinary team near Liverpool is counting down to its move into larger premises next door this spring.
From left: Amy McLaughlin, Fiona Parker and Sara Creech outside Parker and Crowther Vets’ Maghull practice, which is moving into a new site next door.
A Merseyside veterinary practice is preparing to move into new, larger premises once a £500,000 redevelopment project is completed.
A former nail bar is set to become a rest area, including its own wildlife garden, for staff of Parker and Crowther Vets at its new site in Maghull.
The new practice, which is next door to its existing premises, will offer facilities including three consulting rooms – instead of one that is currently shared by vets and nurses – two operating theatres, a dental suite and the latest x-ray, ultrasound and endoscopy equipment.
There will also be separate cat and dog waiting areas, a dedicated feline consultation room, a bereavement area and a laboratory.
The Maghull practice is one of four in the Parker and Crowther Vets group, which is owned by VetPartners. The new premises are expected to open in May.
Senior vet Sara Creech said: “We’re very excited. This will really improve things. We are very busy at the practice and really limited by the current building to be able to offer more.
“The new branch will have three consultation rooms compared with just one now, and more on-site facilities. For cat and dog owners, there will be separate entrances and waiting areas, so it will be more relaxed and less stressful for pets.
“Having the bereavement room will also make a real difference to our clients at such an important time.
“We will also have a car park for the first time, which will be a huge benefit.”
Dr Creech added: “We are a tight-knit team in Maghull where people are used to continuity of care and seeing the same faces. We know people by name. We try to give a personal service.
“We want to keep that while strengthening our team to be able to hold senior pet clinics and, hopefully, more nurse-led clinics.
“With this development, we will be able to cater for the pets in Maghull. The demand is there. There’s a lot of new housing being built, with pet owners looking for veterinary care.”