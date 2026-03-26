26 Mar 2026
A former tearoom has been converted into a new veterinary practice that will bring two other practices together at a new site.
Members of the Rutland House team celebrate the new opening.
An old village tearoom has been converted into a new practice for a Merseyside veterinary group.
Rutland House Vets has opened a new site in Haydock, which will replace both its previous practice in the village and the Village Surgery in nearby Ashton-in-Makerfield.
Two vets, five veterinary nurses and three support staff have transferred to the new site, which bosses say will consolidate services in a better facility.
Clinical director Janie Clare said: “The premises will be much nicer than the previous two surgeries and will be much more modern so we can provide a much better level of care.
“The team members have been with us for years and years so clients will be able to rely on the same high level of care and attention they have come to love.”
The VetPartners-owned group unveiled the new site, which has three consulting rooms, a pharmacy and theatre, plus separate wards and waiting areas for cats and dogs, with an open day on 2 March.