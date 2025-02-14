14 Feb 2025
Practice opened in May 2023 as a new, niche, discipline-specific referral clinic.
Louis was the Moores clinic's 1,000th-patient.
An independent orthopaedic-only referral practice has celebrated reaching 1,000 patients.
As a discipline-specific referral practice, The Moores Orthopaedic Clinic, Hampshire, was set up with features such as HEPA-filtered ventilation in the surgical suite to minimise postsurgical complications.
The clinic, located in Upton Grey, Basingstoke, was opened in May 2023 and has two RCVS-recognised specialists in small animal orthopaedics, Andy Moores and Chris Jordan.
Clinical director Mr Moores, said: “Our goal when opening The Moores Orthopaedic Clinic was to provide excellent affordable care, and we have stayed true to that.
“As well as offering world class orthopaedic care to dogs and cats in the south of the UK, we have also provided learning opportunities to the veterinary community, and we would like to thank our referring vets for their on-going support.
“This milestone is a proud moment for the entire team and motivates us to continue raising the bar for the veterinary profession.”
Since opening, it has introduced 12-month surgical guarantees, while Mr Moores has become one of only three vets in the UK, and the only one in the south, certified to perform third-generation TATE elbow replacement surgery.
He added: “End-stage elbow disease is a horrible condition for dogs and owners alike. The updated TATE technology allows us to offer a viable elbow replacement option for some of these dogs.”